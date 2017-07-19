U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over missile program

The United States unveiled new economic sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile program Tuesday and said it was concerned about Tehran's "malign activities" in the Middle East.



The measures signaled that the administration of President Donald Trump was seeking to put more pressure on Iran while keeping in place for now a 2015 agreement between Tehran and six world powers to curb its nuclear program in return for lifting oil and financial sanctions.



Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned Washington's sanctions announcement as "contemptible and worthless".



The Trump administration is reviewing policy on Iran, not only looking at Tehran's compliance with the nuclear deal but also its behavior in the region which Washington says undermines U.S. interests in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.Trump's reservations about the nuclear deal held up the White House's announcement on compliance, a U.S. official said.

