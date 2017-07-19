Trump lets Iran deal live, but signals he may not for long

President Donald Trump was eager to declare Iran in breach of the nuclear deal but was talked out of it by national security aides who rushed to the Oval Office to persuade him as a midnight deadline approached, administration officials say.



Trump agreed let the issue go, but only for a few more months -- and only after last-minute changes to distance Trump further from the deal.



Rather than say, as planned, that Iran was living up to its end of the deal, Trump's aides found a way late Monday to let the deal continue for now without technically confirming that Iran is complying.



It also gives Trump some cover to declare publicly that Iran is violating "the spirit" of the deal, preserving a potent argument should he ultimately decide to exit the pact.



Given Trump's strong reluctance to certify Iran's compliance, it's highly unlikely he will agree to do it again, officials and others familiar with Trump's Iran policy said.



The compromise led to a last-minute shift in the language Trump's administration employed to describe its actions on the Iran deal.

...