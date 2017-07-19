Clashes erupt between rebels, al-Qaeda in northwest Syria

Fierce clashes between Syrian rebels and al-Qaeda-linked militants spread through northwest Syria on Wednesday, as the two sides compete for control over an important border town.



The infighting comes days after Ahrar al-Sham adopted the tricolor Syrian rebel flag beside its own white flag as it endeavors to win over mainstream support in opposition-held parts of Syria.



The shift has alienated the al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee, which dominates Idlib province and often pulls down displays of the green, white and black tricolor in favor of its own black flag.



The Observatory also reported fighting around Saraqib, Salqin and other towns dotting Idlib province.

