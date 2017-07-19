Morocco sentences 23 to prison over W. Sahara killings

A Moroccan court on Wednesday sentenced 23 Sahrawis to prison terms ranging from two years to life over the killing of 11 members of the Moroccan security forces in contested Western Sahara.



The defence has 10 days to appeal the ruling, along with a decision to dismiss claims for damages.The killings took place on November 8, 2010 as Moroccan forces moved to dismantle the Gdim Izik camp where thousands of Sahrawis were living.



In May the defendants and their lawyers announced they would no longer attend what they said was a "mock trial".



The defendants have not appeared in the court since, and their case was taken up by lawyers appointed by the court.

...