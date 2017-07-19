Iran's president says his country will 'stand up to' US

Iran's president said Wednesday that it will stand up to the United States and reciprocate for any new sanctions that Washington imposes on the Islamic republic.Hassan



The Trump administration on Monday confirmed that Iran had met its obligations under the nuclear deal but warned it would face consequences for breaching "the spirit" of the accord -- a reference to Iran's continued pursued of a ballistic missile program.



Rouhani speculated that such statements seek to dissuade Iran from continuing to comply with the nuclear deal.



Iran's Foreign Ministry in a statement Tuesday condemned the latest U.S. sanctions, calling them "mean and pointless," and said it will retaliate with sanctions on more Americans.

