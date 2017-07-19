Saudis release woman in viral miniskirt video without charge

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that a woman who was detained after wearing a miniskirt in a video that went viral has been released without charge.The decision not to press charges was a rare win for supporters of women's rights in Saudi Arabia, who criticized the public outcry against her.



Some women fleeing allegedly abusive families have languished in prison without charge, and others in the past have been imprisoned for defying Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving.



It is common in Saudi Arabia to see heavily blurred or pixelated images of women's faces on billboards and storefronts -- in stark contrast to the many towering images of senior male royals displayed across the country.

...