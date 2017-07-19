Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee ban

The Supreme Court is granting the Trump administration's request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in.



The high court on Wednesday blocked Watson's order as it applies to refugees, but not the expanded list of relatives.



Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas would have blocked Watson's order in its entirety. Those same three justices said last month they would have allowed the Trump travel ban to take full effect.

