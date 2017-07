Tear gas fumes billow during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces after Friday prayers at the main entrance of the West bank city of Bethlehem on July 21, 2017 at a protest against new Israeli security measures implemented at Al-Aqsa mosque complex, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem. The new security measures include metal detectors, security cameras, and barring men under 50 from entering the Old City for Friday Muslim prayers, following an attack th