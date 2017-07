Members of the self-styled Libyan National Army, loyal to the country's east strongman Khalifa Haftar, fire mortar shells during clashes with militants in Benghazi's central Akhribish district on July 19, 2017. Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar on July 5, 2017, announced the "total liberation" of second city Benghazi, which was overrun by jihadists three years ago. (AFP / Abdullah DOMA)