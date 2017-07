A Palestinian protesters stands in front of a mural covered in an image of the Dome of the Rock during clashes between demonstrators and Israeli security forces at the Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on July 28, 2017, as protests erupt in support of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound after Israeli police barred men under 50 from Friday prayers in the Old City of Jerusalem. / AFP / JAAFAR ASHTIYEH