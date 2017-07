Members of The Syrian Democratic Forces, and of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the Kurdish Democratic Party (PYD), move through destroyed buildings in Raqa on July 28, 2017. Syrian government troops entered the last Islamic State group stronghold in the country's Homs province on July 28 after jihadists began withdrawing, a monitor said. The Syrian Democratic Forces have been fighting for several months to capture the northern city, which has become infamous as th