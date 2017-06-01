Fifty years on, Israeli documents have familiar ring

Within days of capturing East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, Israel was examining options about their future ranging from Jewish settlement-building to the creation of a Palestinian state.



Akevot, an Israeli NGO researching the conflict, has spent thousands of hours over two years gaining access to declassified, often dog-eared, documents and building a digital record of them.



In six days of war, Israel's army seized 5,900 square kilometers of the West Bank, the walled Old City of Jerusalem and more than two dozen Arab villages on the city's eastern flank.



For the Israeli prime minister's office, the Foreign Ministry and assorted legal advisers, the thorniest questions surrounded how to handle the unexpected seizure of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the 660,000 Palestinians living there.



A little over a month after the war ended on June 10, 1967, senior Foreign Ministry officials had drafted a set of seven possibilities of what to do with the West Bank and Gaza.



Palestinians and many countries consider Israel's settlements on occupied land they seek for a state as illegal.

...