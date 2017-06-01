Repercussions of U.S. Embassy’s potential move to Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump faces a Thursday deadline to decide whether to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem.



Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all signed these waivers routinely every six months.



A: If Trump chooses not to sign the waiver, the embassy wouldn't move immediately, but there are rapid repercussions.



Under the 1995 act, the U.S. State Department would see a 50-percent cut in all its future budgets for "acquisition and maintenance of buildings abroad" until the new embassy opens.



U.S. evangelical Christian leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, said many of Trump's religious voters were watching carefully to ensure he didn't renege on his promise.

