Abuse allegations overshadow gains against Daesh

As the U.S.-led coalition ratchets up operations in Syria, there are concerns that it will result in a rerun of what happened in Iraq, where $1 billion in weapons supplied to local fighters is unaccounted for. Weapons, training and airstrikes by the coalition have aided ground forces in both Iraq and Syria, allowing Iraq's military, Iraqi Kurdish fighters and Syrian Kurdish fighters to retake some 55,000 square kilometers of territory from Daesh (ISIS) extremists in the nearly 3-year-old fight.



The coalition already has demonstrated an inability to track weapons in Iraq, a much less complex and unstable battlefield than Syria.



Amnesty International released a report this month detailing a 2016 U.S. Defense Department audit stating that $1 billion in weapons provided to Iraqi forces for use in the Daesh fight are now unaccounted for.



Iraq's Kurdish forces known as the peshmerga – who have received some of the most extensive support from the coalition, including training, arms and air support – have been accused of destroying Arab property and forcing Arab residents out of dozens of villages retaken from Daesh.



Col. Abdul-Razzak Ahmad Freiji, a Syrian army defector who is now with Turkey-backed rebels in northern Syria, said news of U.S. arms to Syrian Kurdish fighters exacerbates his concerns.

...