UAE-backed forces gain control over Aden airport

Forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have taken over the airport in the southern city of Aden, according to Yemeni security officials, further fueling tension between internationally recognized President Abed Rabbou Mansour Hadi and the UAE.



The UAE contributed forces to the Arab coalition that secured Hadi's return to the country following his exile in 2014 .



However, tensions have grown between Hadi and the UAE over control of Aden's airport, the main gateway to Yemen's second-largest city.



Conflicts over the airport started in February when the head of airport security Saleh al-Emeiry, an ally of the UAE, refused to allow Hadi's plane to land in Aden.



In May, Hadi sacked two senior officials from the south who allegedly supported the separation and had ties to the UAE.

