Russian jets halt rebel advance on Syria base

Western-backed Syrian rebels said Wednesday that Russian jets attacked them as they tried to advance against Iran-backed militias in a region of Syria's southeastern desert.



The army and allied militias captured Zaza checkpoint and Sabaa Biyar this month to stop Western-backed FSA groups taking strategic ground vacated by Daesh.



Jets from a U.S.-led coalition against Daesh hit pro-government Iran-backed militias on May 18 as they tried to advance south of Zaza toward Al-Tanf, a base on the Syria-Jordan border where U.S. troops are training FSA rebels.



U.S. officials said the forces, which it described as being directed by Iran, posed a threat to U.S. troops and Syrian fighters it backs in the area. The militias, believed to be Shiites from Iraq, retreated to the area around Zaza checkpoint and the coalition has since warned them to stay about 50 km from the base.



Army Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, said the forces' continued presence is threatening U.S. and allied troops, which the coalition is prepared to defend.

