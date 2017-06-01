Palestinian woman stabs Israeli soldier, is shot: army

A Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli soldier outside a Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank on Thursday before being shot and critically wounded, the army and medics said.



A wave of unrest that broke out in October 2015 has claimed the lives of 266 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP tally.



Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

...