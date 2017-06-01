Oil tanker fired on off Yemen: Saudi-led coalition

An oil tanker has come under fire off Yemen while passing through the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait into the Red Sea, a Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government said Thursday.



The attack happened near Perim, or Mayun in Arabic, an island that commands the strategic strait and has been controlled by coalition forces since 2015 when they seized it from Yemeni rebels.



The coalition, which has in the past accused the Huthi rebels of threatening the security of shipping passing through the strait, said it was investigating who was behind the latest attack.



In March, the head of U.S. Central Command, General Joe Votel, warned that coastal defence missiles, radar systems, mines and explosives boats deployed by the rebels posed a threat to shipping in the strait.

...