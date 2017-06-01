Fleeing Raqqa, 10,000 refugees mass at camp north of Syrian city

About 10,000 civilians have fled to a camp just north of ISIS' bastion of Raqqa with hundreds more arriving each day as the battle for the city nears, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Thursday.



The camp in Ain Issa village is run by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which is made up predominantly of Kurdish fighters, who have now arrived to within 3 km (2 miles) of Raqqa and plan to press on with the assault on ISIS.



People with war wounds, mostly caused by mines, are being sent to three MSF hospitals further north.

