Sixth night of protests in Morocco's north

Thousands of people have demonstrated in northern Morocco for the sixth straight night as protesters demand the release of the leader of a popular movement in the neglected Rif region.



Nasser Zefzafi, who has emerged as the head of the grassroots Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or "Popular Movement", was arrested on Monday after three days on the run.



State media and politicians have remained largely silent about the events, but the local branches of three parties including the ruling Justice and Development Party (PJD) issued a joint statement warning of a "serious situation" and criticizing the response of the authorities.



Out of around 40 people reported arrested on Friday, including core members of Al-Hirak, 25 have been referred to the prosecution.

