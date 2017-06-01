Egypt defends NGO law U.S. senators call a draconian rights crackdown

Egypt defended on Thursday a new law on non-governmental organizations that three U.S. Republican senators have called "draconian" and a sign of "a growing crackdown on human rights and peaceful dissent".



Egyptian lawmakers said the law was necessary to protect national security.



That sentiment was echoed by Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who said the law would have a "terrible impact" on Egypt's ability to make reforms and would have implications for U.S.-Egypt relations.



The UN human rights chief Zeid said on Thursday that the new law makes rights defenders even more vulnerable than before.

