Syria's rebels down but not out



They are veterans of Syria's rebellion, trying for years to bring down President Bashar Assad.



Syria's civil war has become a madhouse of forces from Turkey, the United States, Syrian Kurds, Daesh (ISIS), Al-Qaeda as well as Assad's allies Russia, Iran, Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi and Afghan Shiite militias – all with their own alliances and agendas.



"We have become political dwarfs, fragmented groups which hardly have control over the closest checkpoint, let alone each other," said Tarek Muharram, who quit his banking job in the Gulf to return home and join the rebellion in 2011 .



Over the years he fought alongside several different rebel groups, including ones backed by the United States.



Despite differences with Washington, all of them hope for support from the United States.



The Associated Press spoke to a series of veteran rebels who move between Syria and Turkey and found them desperate for resources and support but intent on fighting for years to come.



Both Turkey and the Kurds so far avoid a fight with Al-Qaeda-linked militants.



The fight to remove Assad is far from over, he said.

...