Haitian women press for recognition from U.N. peacekeeper fathers

For Roseleine Duperval, the U.N. mission to stabilize Haiti will always remind her of one thing – her 8-year-old daughter, who she says was fathered by a Uruguayan peacekeeper.



Paternity cases in recent years have confirmed seven children in Haiti as having had U.N. peacekeepers as their fathers, according to figures released on the peacekeeping body's conduct and discipline website. More than two dozen Haitian women are still pursuing paternity claims, second only to Democratic Republic of the Congo in the number of claims against a U.N. mission worldwide since 2010, according to U.N. data.



Ismini Palla, spokeswoman for U.N. peacekeeping in New York, confirmed the DNA tests took place. She said the United Nations facilitated tests but did not provide them.



Haitian lawyer Mario Joseph represents 10 women, including Duperval, who say they had children with U.N. peacekeepers.



Worldwide, U.N. peacekeeping missions have faced 111 paternity claims, according to U.N. data.



Only 17 claims worldwide have been confirmed, including the seven from Haiti.

