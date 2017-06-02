Bomb, shelling kill 19 in southern Syria: Observatory

A roadside bomb and government shelling killed at least 19 people, most of them rebel fighters, in southern Syria's Deraa province Thursday, an activist group said.



"After the blast, civilians from nearby came to the scene and the regime shelled the area," Observatory Director Rami Abdel-Rahman said. He said 13 of the dead were from local rebel factions, and at least three others were civilians.



About 10,000 civilians have fled to a camp just north of Raqqa with hundreds more arriving each day as the battle for the city nears, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Thursday.



The SDF had planned to make the camp a transit point for civilians.

...