U.S. defies world, says will quit Paris pact

President Donald Trump Thursday said he will withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, spurning pleas from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.



With Trump's action, the United States will walk away from nearly every nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century.



The United States was one of 195 nations that agreed to the accord in Paris in December 2015, a deal that former U.S. President Barack Obama was instrumental in brokering.



The United States had committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025 .



U.S. supporters of the pact said any pullout by Trump would show that the United States can no longer be trusted to follow through on international commitments.



International leaders had pressed Trump not to abandon the accord.

...