Trump skips U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem ... for now

Stepping back from a campaign promise and incurring Israeli ire, President Donald Trump acted Thursday to keep the U.S. Embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv for now instead of moving it to occupied Jerusalem, a cautious move aimed at bolstering prospects for an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord.



Still, the White House insisted Trump was merely delaying, not abandoning, his pledge to relocate the embassy.



As president, Trump has proceeded cautiously, hoping to preserve his ability to serve as an effective mediator for one of the world's most intractable conflicts.



Trump had faced a Thursday deadline to determine how to proceed.



Trump had been lobbied heavily by Mideast leaders, notably Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan, to sign the waiver and prevent further instability and unrest in the region. Trump heard that message directly from Arab leaders last month when he visited Saudi Arabia at the start of his first overseas trip as president.

