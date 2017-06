A car that exploded in a mainly Shiite Muslim city in eastern Saudi Arabia killing its two occupants was carrying munitions, the interior ministry said Friday.



Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, where most of its Shiite minority live, has been rocked by unrest since 2011 .



Three United Nations rights experts called on Saudi Arabia to halt demolition of the 400-year-old Almosara neighborhood which, they said, reportedly caused "injury, deaths and material losses to the civilians".

