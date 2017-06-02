Russia considers new grain aid for Syria: deputy PM

Russia is considering sending at least several hundred thousand tonnes of grains as part of new humanitarian aid supplies to Syria, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Friday.



Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, supports Syrian President Bashar Assad in the long-running conflict there and has helped his government with wheat aid previously.



Dvorkovich, who is in charge of agriculture in the government, said in an interview at the annual international economic forum in St Petersburg that the proposal to consider new grain supplies to Syria was made by another Russian deputy prime minister, Dmitry Rogozin.



Syrian and Russian government sources said in March that Syria had received 50,000 tonnes of Russian wheat as humanitarian aid.

...