Iran in talks with Russia-led EEU on free-trade pact: state media

Iran is in talks with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) to forge a free-trade pact, state-run media said, amid problems in securing fresh Western investment despite the lifting of most global sanctions against Tehran.



Iran has compiled a list of 200 items to trade with the EEU, according to Press TV. If a free trade pact were signed, Iran would grant EEU members preferential tariffs for three years before launching free trade, Vaezi said.



Iran and Russia have joined in supporting Assad in Syria.

...