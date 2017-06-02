Turkey's pro-Kurdish party spokesman detained: lawmaker

Turkish authorities detained the spokesman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for insulting police Friday, a party lawmaker said, the latest detention of a high-profile politician from the Kurdish-rooted opposition.



Osman Baydemir, 46, served as mayor of Diyarbakir, Turkey's largest mainly Kurdish city, for ten years before being elected to the Turkish parliament in 2014 .



More than a dozen HDP lawmakers have been jailed, mostly due to alleged links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against Turkey for more than three decades.

