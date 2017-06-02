Iraq forces announce gains in west Mosul

Iraqi forces have recaptured around half of two neighborhoods in west Mosul that are among the targets of a broad offensive against militants launched last week, officers said on Friday.



Iraqi security forces are more than seven months into a massive operation to retake Mosul from ISIS, which overran the city and swathes of other territory nearly three years ago.



Now, ISIS' grip on Mosul has been reduced to the Old City and several nearby areas, but the militants are still putting up significant resistance and up to 200,000 civilians may be caught in the fighting.

...