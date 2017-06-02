No Syrian "Marshall Plan" but rather protracted war: Red Cross

Syria is unlikely to see a major "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction as peace remains elusive despite hundreds of thousands more civilians possibly returning to their homes, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday.



ICRC President Peter Maurer, speaking after his fifth visit to Syria, said the aid agency was stepping up work to restore the water, health andgf power infrastructure in areas retaken by the government, to which civilians are returning.



Up to 8 million people remain displaced in Syria, and a maximum of 500,000 have returned to Aleppo and other areas, Maurer said.



A peace agreement would galvanise the world to seek public and private investment in Syria and invite financing by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, he said.

