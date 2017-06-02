Iraqi hacker arrested for targeting security agency

An Iraqi activist has been arrested for hacking the National Security Service's website and posting a message criticizing it, but his detention has inspired further hacks calling for his release.



Hussein Mahdi had previously targeted other Iraqi government websites to air grievances against the authorities, who have now responded in kind with posts on his social media accounts.



Mahdi, however, is a member of Iraq's Shiite Muslim majority, which ISIS has frequently targeted in bombings and other attacks.

...