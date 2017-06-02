US-led fight on ISIS killed 484 civilians

FILE -- This Sunday, April 30, 2017, file photo, provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), shows fighters from the SDF patrolling in the northern town of Tabqa, Syria. (Syrian Democratic Forces, via AP, File)
US-led strikes kill 35 civilians in east Syria: activists
US military acknowledges over 100 civilians died in Mosul strike in March
Civilian casualty toll could complicate Iraqi reconciliation
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
US-led strikes kill 35 civilians in east Syria: activists
US military acknowledges over 100 civilians died in Mosul strike in March
Civilian casualty toll could complicate Iraqi reconciliation
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE