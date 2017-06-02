Father of Turkish NBA star detained in Gulen investigation

The father of U.S.-based Turkish basketball star Enes Kanter has been detained in Turkey in an investigation targeting supporters of the cleric whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating last July's failed coup, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday.



Kanter, who plays for the National Basketball Association's Oklahoma City Thunder, is a long-time supporter of Pennsylvania-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, whose extradition Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan is seeking in relation to the putsch.

...