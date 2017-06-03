Timing may thwart Trump’s decision to quit Paris pact

The earliest possible date for America's official withdrawal from the climate-rescue Paris Agreement is just a day after the country's next presidential election.



Could the timing thwart Donald Trump's plans to quit the 196-nation deal?



The withdrawal would take effect only a year later – on Nov. 4, 2020 – the day after America's next presidential election – potentially leaving a very small window for intervention if there is a new leader friendly to the Paris Agreement.



As for reopening negotiations for a different deal, this is not explicitly ruled out by the convention's statute. However, Trump would have to convince nearly 200 other partners with whom the United States had fought and bartered for over two decades to get the 2015 Paris deal.

