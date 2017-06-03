Palestinians pour into Jerusalem to pray

Tens of thousands of Palestinians poured into occupied Jerusalem to attend the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, under heavy Israeli security.



Armed police reinforcements were deployed across Jerusalem's Old City to provide security around the ultrasensitive mosque compound.



Israel also allowed 100 men and women over the age of 55 from Gaza to enter Jerusalem to pray, police said.



Israel claims Jerusalem as its united capital, while the Palestinians claim the city's eastern sector as the future capital of their state.

...