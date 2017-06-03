Putin ridicules claims of meddling in U.S. vote

President Vladimir Putin ridiculed the allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections, accusing the Democrats of trying to shift blame for their defeat and likening the accusations against Russia to anti-Semitism.



With particular scorn, Putin scoffed at the U.S. focus on the Russian ambassador's contacts with members of Trump's team, saying that the envoy was merely doing his job.



Asked specifically if Kislyak had agreed with members of Trump's team on lifting anti-Russian sanctions, Putin denied that any such deal was made.



Commenting on Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, Putin refrained from criticizing the move and called for a constructive dialogue on efforts needed to curb global warming.



Putin also said Trump's promise to negotiate new conditions for the U.S. leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal takes effect, adding that U.S. participation is essential for the success of global efforts.

