Bahrain says Twitter account of its foreign minister hacked

Assailants have hacked the Twitter account of Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa and posted hostile and insulting videos, the foreign ministry and local media reported Saturday.



The foreign ministry did not accuse any party of carrying out the hacking, but it appeared to have been carried out by Shi'ite Muslim militants who want to bring down the Sunni Muslim al-Khalifa monarchy.



Five people were killed last week when Bahraini security forced moved against supporters of the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shi'ite campaign outside his house and arrested nearly 300 people, including several it said were escaped prisoners.

