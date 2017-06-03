US-backed force advances west of ISIS Syria bastion Raqqa: activists

A U.S.-backed Kurdish-Arab alliance has seized new territory west of ISIS' Syrian bastion Raqqa, bringing it closer to a final attack on the city, activists said Saturday.



The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an operation to capture Raqqa in northern Syria last November, and have since surrounded the city from the north and east while closing in from the west.



Sello said the SDF would launch the attack from the north, west and east of Raqqa.



SDF fighters are now just a few kilometers from the city on the north, east and western fronts, with all major routes into the city severed.

