Turkey detains PM's advisor over alleged Gulen links

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's chief adviser was detained Saturday over suspected links to the movement of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen blamed for last year's failed coup, state media reported.



Birol Erdem, a former senior justice ministry official, was taken into custody in Ankara along with his wife Gulumser Erdem, Anadolu news agency said.



He was accused of being a member of the movement led by Gulen, the agency reported, quoting sources from the office of the Ankara chief public prosecutor.

...