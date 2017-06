The Syrian army said Saturday it had seized mountainous territory from ISIS to the east of the road linking Damascus to Aleppo, helping to secure a critical lifeline for the government that has often come under ISIS attack.



The army also said it had seized 22 villages and farms from ISIS near Maskaneh, the last major ISIS-held town in Aleppo province.



The Khanaser-Ithriya road is the only government-controlled route linking Aleppo to other government-held cities of western Syria.

