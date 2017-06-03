Civilians killed while fleeing ISIS in Mosul

The bodies of dozens of civilians killed in the past two days while fleeing an ISIS-held neighborhood in Mosul lay on Saturday in a street close to the frontline with Iraqi armed forces, a Reuters TV crew reported.



Iraqi government forces retook eastern Mosul in January and began a new push on May 27 to capture the remaining ISIS-held enclave in the western side of the city, where about 200,000 people are trapped in harrowing conditions.



About 700,000 people, about a third of the pre-war population of Mosul, have already fled, seeking refuge either with friends and relatives or in camps.



In Syria, Kurdish forces backed by U.S.-air strikes are besieging ISIS forces in the city of Raqqa, the militants' de facto capital in that country.

