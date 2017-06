Tunisians hold flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Prime Minister Youssef Chahed in his fight against corruption on May 26, 2017 in front of the prime ministry offices. Tunisian authorities froze the assets of eight businessmen suspected of corruption, including some already under house arrest. Tunisia declared a "war on corruption" this week after the arrest of three businessmen and a customs officer on suspicion of graft and financing protests in the North African country. / AFP /