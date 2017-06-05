Israel keeps tight grip on Palestine economy

Fouad Maraita wakes up at 3:30 a.m. His hometown of Salfit in the occupied West Bank lies in darkness.



Maraita, 62, is among tens of thousands of Palestinians who make the trek to Israel every day.



Maraita believes the occupation won't end anytime soon.



Some 125,000 Palestinians now work in Israel and in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.



Palestinians say Israel must cut shackles now, rather than linking economic change to an elusive peace deal.



In the meantime, Palestinians should keep working in Israel, he said.



Shortly after 5 a.m., Maraita reaches a crossing through Israel's West Bank separation barrier.



After a second Palestinian uprising in 2000, Israel built the barrier to channel Palestinian traffic into Israel through crossings to detect potential Palestinian attackers.



Palestinians from Gaza have been banned from work in Israel since the 2007 takeover of Gaza by Hamas.

...