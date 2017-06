Hamas is denying a report that host Qatar has asked several leaders of the movement to leave, but said some senior officials may be shifted to new locations based on "work requirements".



Sunday's statement comes after the Lebanon-based TV station Al-Mayadeen reported that Qatar gave Hamas a list of leaders who should leave.



A Hamas official said the newly elected leader of the movement's armed wing, Yehya Sinwar, has traveled to Cairo for talks with Egyptian security officials.

...