Hezbollah fighters killed in Deraa fighting

Seven Hezbollah fighters have been killed in clashes with Syrian rebel forces in the country's south in recent days, a Lebanese security source said Sunday, as government forces pounded parts of the city of Deraa with airstrikes and artillery fire.



A rebel operations room also said several Hezbollah fighters had been killed, without specifying numbers. Hezbollah has deployed thousands of its fighters to Syria in support of President Bashar Assad's forces.



Local opposition activist Ahmad al-Masalmeh recorded 90 missile and bomb strikes by government forces by the afternoon.



The three powers are supposed to guarantee cease-fires across four zones in Syria, including Deraa.



Maskana was a key target for the Syrian army, and lies around 15 kilometers from neighboring Raqqa province.

...