Iraqi Shiite paramilitaries take Baaj from Daesh

Shiite paramilitaries have captured the Iraqi town of Baaj from Daesh (ISIS), further shrinking the northern region under the militant group's control as part of a U.S.-backed campaign to retake the city of Mosul, the Iraqi military said Sunday.



Daesh's grip on the Iraqi side of the northern region along the border with Syria, a desert area where Iraqi and U.S. sources believe Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is hiding, has been ebbing as forces fighting on the side of Iraq's government have advanced.



The Iraqi air force provided cover for the thrust into Baaj of the umbrella organization of Shiite paramilitaries known as Popular Mobilization, said a statement from the Iraqi joint operations command.

...