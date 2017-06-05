Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties to Qatar over 'terrorism'

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, in an unprecedented breach between the most powerful members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.



Qatar is also due to host the World Cup in 2022 .



In a statement on state news agency SPA, oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to Qatar's influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.



There was no immediate Qatari reaction to the announcements, and Qatari officials could not be reached for comment, but it has denied supporting terrorism or Iran in the past.

