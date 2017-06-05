Morocco protesters remain defiant

Protesters in northern Morocco have remained defiant for a second week, taking their anger over unemployment and alleged corruption to the streets.



On Sunday, hundreds took part in a ninth straight night of protests in Al-Hoceima and other towns in the Rif region, although an AFP correspondent said the crowds appeared to be growing smaller.



The mainly ethnically Berber Rif region has long had a tense relationship with the central authorities in Rabat, and it was at the heart of the Arab Spring-inspired protests in Morocco in February 2011 .

